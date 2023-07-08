Tilak Varma | Tracing the Journey Through a Tearful Father and a Joyful Coach

It has been three days since the news broke out, via a video call, but a sense of incomprehensible stupefaction still engulfs the Varma household. That, the youngest kid from the family shone the brightest, to the extent that he will now represent the nation in its most adored sport, is yet to completely sink in, and emotions are still working overtime.
Not far away from the house is the Legala Cricket Academy, where the head coach, Salam Bayash is habituated with news of his wards making it big, but none made it as big as his most obedient student.
A tearful father, and a joyful coach, are now busy counting days, eagerly awaiting 3 August. On that very day, when India will face West Indies for the first of the five-match T20I series, the name ‘Tilak Varma’ could be seen on India’s teamsheet.
Tilak’s Father, Coach Recollects Events of 5 July
Following impressive campaigns in two consecutive editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), coupled with equally commendable numbers in the domestic circuit, Tilak has been called up to India’s T20I squad.
Namboori Nagaraju, his father, however, is still struggling to believe that his most audacious dream – of seeing his son in the royal blue of the nation – could come to fruition so soon.
Speaking to The Quint about the events of 5 July, when the squad was announced, he says “Tilak was with the South Zone team when he got to know he was selected, through a childhood friend. Immediately, he called me and his coach. I just couldn’t hold my tears back. It has always been my dream to see my son playing for India, but honestly, I never thought it will happen so soon.”
“I can’t describe how proud I am. Tilak told me on the call ‘Sir, aap bolte they aapka dream hai ki main India ke liye khelun. Wo sach ho raha hai.’ (you said your dream was to see me play for the Indian team. The dream is about to come true),” his coach, Bayash tells The Quint.
Had it not been for Bayash, the 20-year-old wouldn’t have dared to harbour the dream of a cricketing career nine years ago, let alone strategising an action plan.
Bayash, still basking in pride at his ward’s achievements, informs how the journey started.
My first interaction with Tilak was a fortunate one. I was at a ground in Barkas, enjoying my holiday. A few kids were playing tennis-ball cricket, and one among them, Tilak, was hitting the ball beautifully. I walked up to him and enquired whereabouts, to which he said he is from Balapur, and comes to play there once a week. I asked him ‘Coaching kyun nahin join karta?’ (why don’t you join coaching?). He said ‘Papa electrician hai, sir. Coaching jaane ke paise nahin hai.’ (My father is an electrician, sir. We don’t have money to go to a coaching centre.)Salam Bayash, childhood coach of Tilak Varma
A young Tilak with his coach, Salam Bayash.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
'Tilak would never repeat his mistakes once I explained him,' says Bayash.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Prior to the gigantic celebrations of a national team call-up, there have been plentiful miniature celebrations.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Bayash’s attempt of convincing Nagaraju to let his son play cricket was successful, but only after repeated attempts. In the explanation of his rationale, Tilak’s father remains completely honest, as ever before.
We lacked the financial means to pursue cricket. This is an expensive sport and I was unsure about how Tilak will be successful in cricket. Because of our monetary problems, I thought it will be best if he pursues an academic career instead. However, his coach told me that he is special talent, and that he will take care of all expenses.Namboori Nagaraju, Tilak Varma's father
The Long Journey, Both Metaphorically and Literally
A box was ticked when Tilak was enrolled in the academy, but the road was still long – both metaphorically, and literally.
Tilak would travel nearly 10 kilometres from his house at Balapur to Chandrayangutta, where he would be picked up by his coach. From there, Bayash would travel 40 kilometres on his bike to the academy at Serilingampally, and would drop him back once practice concluded.
This routine was followed for a year, until Bayash realised the hectic commotion would inevitably take a toll on the player’s stamina, and subsequently, his performance.
Another request – from the coach to Tilak’s father – ensued.
“His coach requested me to relocate to a place near the academy, because the daily travel was becoming hectic for my son. With Tilak playing well and progressing in the sport, I chose to leave our home and find a place on rent close to the ground,” says Nagaraja.
Dedication Set Tilak Apart
The flair was flamboyantly on display, and in only a few years, Bayash was successful in turning the kid from a random tennis-ball game to a state-level player, representing the Hyderabad U14 side.
Recollecting the days gone by, Tilak’s coach explained why he embarked on this journey in the first place.
I was talented and committed too, but there was no one to support me. In Tilak, I saw the same talent and commitment, so I was determined not to let it go unutilised. He has always been a hardworking kid. Tilak would come to the academy at 6 in the morning, and leave at 6 in the evening. Despite being so young, he would never complain. He didn’t escape beatings either, baccha bahut maar khaya hai. Kids will be kids, talented or not. But once I explained his mistake, he would never repeat it.Salam Bayash, childhood coach of Tilak Varma
Tilak worked as the ballboy in an IPL game between Sunrises Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, before becoming an IPL star himself.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
The long bike rides which continued for a year.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
How Mumbai Indians Emerged as the Perfect Launching Pad
Despite making his debut for the Hyderabad senior team in 2019, it was only a year ago that the Varma family’s financial troubles were solved, courtesy of a Rs 1.70 crore contract from Mumbai Indians.
But, the coach and father explain how, more than anything else, it was the cricketing help from MI’s management which helped Tilak.
“Mumbai Indians also deserve credit for making Tilak the player he is today. The MI management gives equal opportunity to everyone, they aren’t ones who won’t pay attention to you simply because you are a domestic cricketer,” Bayas says.
Reminiscing when he hosted a plethora of stars at his new residence, when the MI squad and management visited Tilak’s place, Nagaraja says: Tilak invited the MI squad to our house when they came to Hyderabad. All of them were extremely nice to us. Sachin sir came to me and said ‘Aap bade naseeb waale ho, future bright hai Tilak ka.’ (You are fortunate, Tilak has a bright future). That was a proud moment for me, to have someone like Sachin Tendulkar say that about my son.’
The Varmas with the Mumbai Indians squad.
(Photo: Twitter/TilakV9)
Salam Bayash, too, got to meet with MI's players and staff.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Nagaraja, however, isn't the only one who cherished the interaction with Tendulkar, as Bayash says “Sachin sir said ‘Main ek saal se aapse milne ka wait kar raha tha.’ (I have been planning to meet you since a year.)’ I said ‘Aur main bees saal se.’ (And I have been waiting for twenty years). For Tilak, I met the god of cricket. I can’t ask for anything else."
Plans for West Indies
Beyond the celebrations, however, preparations have also been going on in full swing. Offering an insight, Bayash said “We are planning on how Tilak can become the finisher that the Indian team needs. As a finisher, you have the unique opportunity of becoming a hero by winning matches for your team. I have been explaining Tilak how to excel in this role.”
Yet, IPL 2023 produced promising finishers aplenty, and there already is considerable noise on the exclusion of a select few. ‘How are you helping Tilak handle the pressure,’ we asked.
If he starts thinking about the competition for that role, it is 100% certain that he would be a flop. So, I have advised Tilak to focus solitarily on his game and work ethic, and not think about who else is in the queue for the same place. It is undeniable that the waiting list is huge, but the aim is on the opportunity he was been provided with, and how not to let it go to waste.Salam Bayash, childhood coach of Tilak Varma
As for Tilak’s father, who is still exploring possibilities of taking the flight to the Caribbean islands, faith in his son’s abilities is pronounced.
“He is determined to do his best against West Indies. Tilak’s target is to represent India in all three formats, so he doesn’t want to stop at this. I have confidence in my son,” he concludes.
