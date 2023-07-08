Tilak Varma | Tracing the Journey Through a Tearful Father and a Joyful Coach

It has been three days since the news broke out, via a video call, but a sense of incomprehensible stupefaction still engulfs the Varma household. That, the youngest kid from the family shone the brightest, to the extent that he will now represent the nation in its most adored sport, is yet to completely sink in, and emotions are still working overtime.

Not far away from the house is the Legala Cricket Academy, where the head coach, Salam Bayash is habituated with news of his wards making it big, but none made it as big as his most obedient student.