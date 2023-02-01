English County Side Leicestershire Sign Ajinkya Rahane for 2023 Season

Leicestershire ‘Extremely Excited’ With the Addition of Rahane

He previously had a stint in county cricket with Hampshire in 2019 where he scored a century on his debut in the competition against Nottinghamshire.

"I'm extremely excited to welcome Ajinkya to Leicestershire. He comes with a lot of experience and a tremendous work ethic. It's a great opportunity for us to tap into that. I had conversations with (Assistant Coach) Alfonso Thomas and (Head Coach) Paul Nixon, who had eyed Ajinkya in the past, so he was always on our radar."

It was a case of seeing what the team needed, which was definitely a senior overseas batsman, so we are delighted to have secured someone of Ajinkya's calibre," said Claude Henderson, Director of cricket, Leicestershire.