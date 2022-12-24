IPL Auction 2023: Wiese, Root, Rahane - The Smart Buys of IPL Teams

Seam bowling all-rounders Sam Curran (Rs 18.25 crore to Punjab Kings), Cameron Green (Rs 17.50 crore to Mumbai Indians) and Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore to Chennai Super Kings) emerged as the most expensive buys in the history of IPL auctions in Kochi on Friday. Curran and Green broke South African Chris Morris' record deal of Rs 16.25 crore from Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

Punjab went into the auction pool with a purse of Rs 32.20 crore, while Mumbai had Rs 20.55 crore in their bank, followed by Chennai, who used 80 per cent of their budget from Rs 20.45 crore to acquire England's World Cup hero Stokes.

On the other hand, franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals made optimum use of their thinner wallets to fill the gaps. Sunrisers Hyderabad — with the highest bank balance of Rs 42.25 crore — picked a specialist batter in Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore and a potential captain in Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.