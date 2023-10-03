Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Arjun & Sunil Win Bronze In Canoe Doubles

India’s first medal on Day 10 of the 2023 Asian Games has come with Arjun Singh & Sunil Singh winning the bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000 event.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as India posted 202 in the quarter-final against Nepal.

The men's kabaddi team beat Bangladesh 55-18 in their first pool match.

Currently, India are placed fourth on the medal tally with 61 medals in their account including 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze.