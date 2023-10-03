ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Arjun & Sunil Win Bronze In Canoe Doubles

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Currently, India are placed fourth on the medal tally with 61 medals in.

The Quint
Updated
Asian Games
4 min read
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Arjun & Sunil Win Bronze In Canoe Doubles
Snapshot

  • India’s first medal on Day 10 of the 2023 Asian Games has come with Arjun Singh & Sunil Singh winning the bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000 event.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as India posted 202 in the quarter-final against Nepal.

  • The men's kabaddi team beat Bangladesh 55-18 in their first pool match.

  • Currently, India are placed fourth on the medal tally with 61 medals in their account including 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze.

  • Click here for India's complete Day 10 schedule.

9:26 AM , 03 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 10: India Win

Hockey: Indian women defeat Hong-Kong to extend their group stage winning streak.

9:16 AM , 03 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 10: Morning Session Highlights In Pictures

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>India's HS Prannoy in action against Batdavaa Munkhbat of Mongolia during their mens singles badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.</p></div>

    India's HS Prannoy in action against Batdavaa Munkhbat of Mongolia during their mens singles badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

    PTI

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indias Abhishek Verma competes with Kazakhstans Andrey Tyutyu in the quarterfinals of Compound Mens Individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.</p></div>

    Indias Abhishek Verma competes with Kazakhstans Andrey Tyutyu in the quarterfinals of Compound Mens Individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

    PTI&nbsp;

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indias Mijo Chacko Kurian crosses the finish line during the mens 4x400-meter relay heat at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.</p></div>

    Indias Mijo Chacko Kurian crosses the finish line during the mens 4x400-meter relay heat at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

    Vincent Thian

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Japans Yuma Maruyama competes during the mens decathlon 110-meter hurdles at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.</p></div>

    Japans Yuma Maruyama competes during the mens decathlon 110-meter hurdles at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

    PTI/AP

9:10 AM , 03 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 10: India Win

Squash: Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu have defeated their Japanese opponents 11-5, 11-5 in Pool A in mixed doubles.

9:07 AM , 03 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 10: Jyothi Into The Final

Archery: Compund archer Jyothi Vennam has cruised to the women's final event after defeating fellow Indian Aditi Swami in women's semifinal.

Aditi will fight for bronze while Jyothi has assured at least a silver for India.


Published: 03 Oct 2023, 6:17 AM IST
Read More
