Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for Day 10 on 3 October: Events, Timings, & More

The 19th Asian Games 2023 has formally begun on 23 September and will conclude on 8 October. As per the latest official details, the ongoing edition of the tournament is being held in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. A 655-member Indian contingent is being seen in action in the Asian Games. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of all the events. Before watching the live streaming, you must know the Asian Games 2023 schedule for India.

India has won around 60 medals in the Asian Games 2023 till Day 9 on Monday, 2 October. Out of these, our country has won 13 gold medals, 24 silver, and 23 bronze. On Day 9, India bagged seven medals in sports like table-tennis, women's 3000m steeplechase, women's and men's speed skating, and mixed relay. Know the Asian Games 2023 schedule for Day 10.