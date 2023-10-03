Asian Games: Jaiswal Smashes Century, India Sail Into Semis With Win Over Nepal

India won the toss and chose to bat, with Yashasvi showcasing an exceptional performance during the powerplay. He aggressively took on the bowlers from the very beginning and forged a century-opening stand with skipper skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, Ruturaj appeared a bit rusty, getting dismissed for 23-ball 25. It was Jaiswal's stellar performance that laid the groundwork for India initially in the innings.

Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma, respectively, were also dismissed cheaply. Then, Rinku and Shivam Dube established 52-run stand with former gave the finishing touch with his knock of unbeaten 37 off 15, powering India to a total of 200-plus.