Amit Mishra Replies to Irfan Pathan's 'My Country' Post, Creates Twitter Frenzy

Both these tweets come at a time when communal clashes have been reported from several parts of the country.

Violence was reported from North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, 16 April. This was followed by a demolition drive in the area by the city's civic body.

Similar demolition drives have also been seen in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where bulldozers were used following communal clashes, mainly targeting the houses and establishments of a particular community.

The Delhi incident came just days after violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.

Reports of unrest and violence emerged from Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and even Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.