Violence in 7 States on Ram Navami: One Dead in Gujarat, One in Jharkhand

Violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.

Reports of unrest and violence emerged from Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and even Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.

Ram Navami is celebrated every year to mark the birthday of Lord Ram.

We take a detailed look at the reports of violence: