4 Days After Violence, MCD Plans Encroachment Removal Drive in Jahangirpuri

Days after violence broke out in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, an encroachment removal drive will be carried out on illegal construction in the area on 20 and 21 April, a letter issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday, 19 April.

"The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising PWD, local body, Police, and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangirpuri area," the letter read.