4 Days After Violence, MCD Plans Encroachment Removal Drive in Jahangirpuri
An encroachment removal drive will be carried out on illegal construction in the area on 20 and 21 April.
Days after violence broke out in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, an encroachment removal drive will be carried out on illegal construction in the area on 20 and 21 April, a letter issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday, 19 April.
"The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising PWD, local body, Police, and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangirpuri area," the letter read.
In light of this, the MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period.
According to the letter, the drive will be carried out on both days post 09:30 am.
Delhi BJP President Demands Demolition of Constructions Belonging to Accused
Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta asked North MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal for the identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.
Referring to the accused in connection with Saturday's violence who he called 'anti-social elements' and rioters', Gupta claimed that they have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor. As a result, these people have "done large-scale encroachment,” the Delhi BJP president alleged.
“Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it,” he added.
Recently, after communal unrest broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the local administration a day later undertook a demolition drive in areas where the violence had erupted. 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished by the district administration.
25 Arrested in Connection With Violence
Twenty-five people have been arrested in connection with the violence that ensued on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, while two juveniles have been apprehended as well, taking the total number nabbed to 27.
Nine persons, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured and were being treated in a hospital. One sub-inspector, named Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury, is in a stable condition.
On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed Delhi Police officials to take strict action against the culprits, as reported by ANI.
Shah reportedly asked the Delhi Police to set an example so that such incidents are not repeated.
On Tuesday, five people arrested in connection with the communal clashes were slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), news agency ANI reported, quoting government officials.
(With inputs from ANI.)
