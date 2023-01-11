Podcast | Did You Know These Hindi Songs Were Composed by MM Keeravani?

I woke up to the news of Naatu Naatu winning a Golden Globe for best Original Song. As MM Keeravani, the music director of RRR walked up to pick his award, the auditorium erupted to the anthem.

He has been working in films since 1990, but its a pity that he still remains a lesser-known figure in the Indian Music Industry.

But actually, many of our favourite Hindi songs were composed by MM Keeravani. So, in this episode of Do I Like It, let's take a look at some tunes he's responsible for.