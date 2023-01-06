Podcast | Happy Birthday Rahman: 5 Hidden Gems by the Maestro for Your Playlist
AR Rahman is without a doubt one of the greatest musicians our country has produced. Tune in for some unknown tunes!
AR Rahman is without a doubt one of the greatest musicians that our country has produced. With albums like Slumdog Millionaire (which won him an Oscar by the way), Bombay, Rockstar, and many others to his name, you must've heard many of his popular songs on repeat.
But there's always more to discover with artists like him. So, here I am with five AR Rahman songs that deserve more appreciation. Tune in and tell us how many you remember.
5. Keep the Hustle (Album: Million Dollar Arm)
This EDM anthem from the film Million Dollar Arm is the perfect music for workouts and long drives. American rapper Wale spits a simplistic yet powerful verse, not overlapping it with typical rappidy-rap flows.
I would love to see Rahman collaborate with more international artists. Just imagine, Kendrick Lamar rapping on music by Rahman!
4. Balleilakka (Album: Sivaji the Boss)
This song comes in the film Sivaji the Boss when the lead character Sivaji (played by Rajnikanth) returns home from America. The lyrics capture the esscence and simplicity of village life. The song features some of the best musical arrangements I've heard in my life.
Just search 'Balleilakka AR Rahman Acapella' on YouTube, and you'll find tons of covers from choirs and orchestras from Germany, USA, and other countries.
3. Pray for Me Brother (Album: Connections)
This anti-poverty anthem was composed in collaboration with the United Nations, as part of the Millenium Goals. This song blends acoustic guitars with synth strings and western orchestration with Indian alaaps. On a bad days, it really gives you power.
One thing I didn't like as much was the underutilisation of BlaaZe as a rapper.
2. Maula Wa Sallim (Album: O Kadhal Kanmani)
Okay, hear me out. I think AR Rahman makes some of the best devotional music. Be it of any faith. There are songs like Khwaja Mere Khwaja, O Paalanhaare, and the recent Sai Shirdi Sai from the film 99 Songs. But in this song from OK Kanmani, Rahman breaks all bounds of submission to a higher power.
The lyrics are in Arabic, so I obviously didn't understand a word, but I know all the pronunciations by heart. That's how many times I've heard the song.
Honourable Mention: SuperHeavy
I'll just name drop the artists here, no further explanation needed: AR Rahman, Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Dave Stewart, and Damian Marley.
1. Jiya Se Jiya (Album: Connections)
This song is pure nostalgia for me. My father used to own a Nokia N-series phone and this album came pre-loaded. With banging drums by Sivamani and Rahman's husky voice, this is the perfect 'we are one' anthem the world needs!
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: OK Kanmani AR Rahman Music
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.