Podcast | New Year 2023: How to Party Hard & Keep the 'Khumaar' in Check

Tune in as Fabeha Syed explores the 'khumaar' of Urdu poetry.

Fabeha Syed
New year parties have always been a thing, and they should be so. In this new year special episode, we try to figure out the degree of 'khumaar' that can hurt, and how much of that intoxication won't.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed explores the 'khumaar' of Urdu poetry and some of its forms that are needed in matters of love and life. Enjoy and have safe fun. 

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Topics:  Urdu   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

