Podcast | The 5 Most Underrated Films (and Shows) of 2022

2022 is coming to an end, and everyone is sharing their top 10 lists with you. So I thought, why shouldn't I. This year I saw a bunch of films and shows, and in this episode of Do I Like It, I will tell you my picks for the 5 most underrated films (and shows) of 2022.

Now, before I begin, I have the following criteria for calling a film underrated:

1. I should have liked the film, duh!

2. If I ask a general film viewer, I can be sure that they wouldn't have watched the film/show.

There needs to be an element of discovery in this list. So, super-well-known films like RRR, Kantara, and Brahmāstra are disqualified. So are sleeper hits like Love Today and Darlings. Now, let's jump right in.