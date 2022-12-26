ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Do I Like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat - The Album?

Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi together? Now that's a duo that has given us some revolutionary Bollywood music.

Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi together? Now that's a duo that has given us some of the most unforgettable, revolutionary Bollywood music. And with their new album, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, we expected a lot of bangers. Did they deliver? 

To find out, tune into my review in the new episode of Do I Like It?

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

