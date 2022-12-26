BR Ambedkar Was Born a Hindu But Didn't Want to Die as One | Siyasat Podcast
Once he had spoken about burning the constitution. Why did he say this, and why did he not get along with Gandhi?
BR Ambedkar was a Hindu by birth but did not want to die as a Hindu. Earlier he wanted to convert to Islam, so he studied deeply about the religion. Babasaheb never got along with Mahatma Gandhi. Once he had even talked about burning the constitution. The constitution which he himself made. Why did he say this, and why did he not get along with Gandhi?
To know these stories and many other, tune into this podcast episode!
Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Dr. BR Ambedkar Podcast BR Ambedkar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.