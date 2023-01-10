Podcast | Excited To See Where Bhuvan Goes From Here | Taaza Khabar Review
After getting a glimpse of his acting chops in few projects, this series promises an uncharacteristic role for Bam.
Taaza Khabar is a Bhuvan Bam-starrer original series from Hotstar. The Youtuber and musician-turned-actor has also written the screenplay and produced the series.
After getting a glimpse of his acting chops in the short film Plus Minus and Dhindora, this series promises an uncharacteristic role for Bam which gives him a chance to prove his versatility and skills as a serious actor. Does he manage to do that?
To find out, tune into my full review!
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
Topics: Hotstar Jio Preview Offer Bhuvan Bam
