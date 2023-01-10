ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Excited To See Where Bhuvan Goes From Here | Taaza Khabar Review

After getting a glimpse of his acting chops in few projects, this series promises an uncharacteristic role for Bam.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Taaza Khabar is a Bhuvan Bam-starrer original series from Hotstar. The Youtuber and musician-turned-actor has also written the screenplay and produced the series.

After getting a glimpse of his acting chops in the short film Plus Minus and Dhindora, this series promises an uncharacteristic role for Bam which gives him a chance to prove his versatility and skills as a serious actor. Does he manage to do that?

To find out, tune into my full review! 

Topics:  Hotstar   Jio Preview Offer   Bhuvan Bam 

