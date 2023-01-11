Ram Charan, NTR Jr & SS Rajamouli React to RRR's Big Win at the Golden Globes

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic action drama RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, created history by winning the first Golden Globe Award for India on 11 January. 'Naatu Naatu,' the film's catchy musical number, bagged the award for 'Best Original Song,' beating heavyweights like Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Thrilled by their film's global success, the film's cast and crew cheered for composer MM Keeravani as he accepted the award at the ceremony.