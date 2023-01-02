ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Do I Like Vir Das: Landing?
It seems like the comedian has landed after a period of turbulence. In that sense, Landing is earnest.
After drawing a lot of flak for his poem, "Two Indias" and an Emmy nomination for his special, Vir Das: For India, the stand-up comedian is back with his latest special, Vir Das: Landing. It’s fitting that the special is named that because it seems like the comedian has landed after a period of turbulence. In that sense, Landing is earnest.
Tune in to this episode for the full review by Pratikshya Mishra!
Topics: Comedy Vir Das Standup Comedy
