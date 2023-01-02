ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Do I Like Vir Das: Landing?

It seems like the comedian has landed after a period of turbulence. In that sense, Landing is earnest.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

After drawing a lot of flak for his poem, "Two Indias" and an Emmy nomination for his special, Vir Das: For India, the stand-up comedian is back with his latest special, Vir Das: Landing. It’s fitting that the special is named that because it seems like the comedian has landed after a period of turbulence. In that sense, Landing is earnest.

Tune in to this episode for the full review by Pratikshya Mishra! 

Also Read

Podcast | New Year 2023: How to Party Hard & Keep the 'Khumaar' in Check

Podcast | New Year 2023: How to Party Hard & Keep the 'Khumaar' in Check
Also Read

Podcast | The 5 Most Underrated Films (and Shows) of 2022

Podcast | The 5 Most Underrated Films (and Shows) of 2022
Also Read

Podcast | Do I Like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat - The Album?

Podcast | Do I Like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat - The Album?
Also Read

BR Ambedkar Was Born a Hindu But Didn't Want to Die as One | Siyasat Podcast

BR Ambedkar Was Born a Hindu But Didn't Want to Die as One | Siyasat Podcast

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Comedy   Vir Das   Standup Comedy 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×