Man With Three Names: Keeravani's Golden Globe Win Hails an Illustrious Career

MM Keeravani is now a name that has gone down in the annals of history as the music director who won the Golden Globe for the best 'Original Song' for Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR or Roudhram, Ranam, Rudhiram.

But the composer is known for his idiosyncratic personality, starting with his decision to use three separate names to mark his music career. While Keeravani is the name he uses in the Telugu film industry, he is Maragathamani in Tamil and MM Kreem in Bollywood. Why?

A Telugu film critic, who had close relationship with Keeravani before the two parted ways, told The Quint, "He wanted to have a different identity, a clean slate, in each of the film industries. He wanted his music and not his name to be the connecting thread between his careers in different film industries."