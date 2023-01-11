Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Song 'Naatu Naatu' Wins 'Best Original Song'

The track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period action film RRR has won the award for 'Best Original Song' at the 80th Golden Globes.

The song was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

The other songs nominated under the category were Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Carolina by Taylor Swift for Where The Crawdads Sing, the Top Gun song 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga, and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther.

RRR, now the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe, has also been nominated under the 'Best Non-English Language Film'.