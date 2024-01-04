Join Us On:
We Can Almost Guarantee That You've Never Seen These Shah Rukh Khan Pics Before

A Twitter user has shared some priceless photos of Shah Rukh Khan.

Quint NEON
Updated
Photos
1 min read
We Can Almost Guarantee That You've Never Seen These Shah Rukh Khan Pics Before
Can we ever get enough of Shah Rukh Khan? The answer, my friend, is no. After a hiatus of five years, SRK made a smashing comeback in 2023 with three movies - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - and two of them broke numerous box office records.

King Khan may not have a release this year, but who needs an excuse to gaze at his photos? Let's take a look at some rare photos of Shah Rukh, right from his college days to him goofing around with his kids Aryan and Suhana. If you aren't on Twitter, we can almost guarantee that you haven't come across many of them:

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

