'Dunki' Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan Film Collects Rs 340 Crore Worldwide

In India, Dunki has collected Rs 176.22 crore net in a span of 10 days.

Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, released in theatres on 21 December and in a span of 10 days it collected Rs 176.22 crore net at Indian Box Office as per estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On Saturday, 30 December, Dunki collected Rs 9 crore in India.

Globally, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has minted over Rs 332 crore. In its first week, the India collection stood at Rs 160.22 crore. The numbers dipped on the second Friday, when the film raked in Rs 7.25 crore net. However, the collections picked up again on 30 December. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected Rs 340.10 crore worldwide since the day of its release.

Dunki is produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani films and Red Chillies Entertainment. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki movie 

