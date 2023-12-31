'Dunki' Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan Film Collects Rs 340 Crore Worldwide

Globally, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has minted over Rs 332 crore. In its first week, the India collection stood at Rs 160.22 crore. The numbers dipped on the second Friday, when the film raked in Rs 7.25 crore net. However, the collections picked up again on 30 December. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected Rs 340.10 crore worldwide since the day of its release.