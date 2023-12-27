'Dunki': Why Shah Rukh Khan Is a Miscast In This Rajkumar Hirani Movie

"This is the story of a common man doing uncommon things, for the common good of everybody" – This is how Shah Rukh Khan had described his character in Jawan, one of the biggest blockbusters that he delivered this year. As he then singlehandedly fought an army of bad guys, solved half of India's problems, and moved us with a powerful monologue in the climax of the movie, SRK lived up to the description and all our expectations in Jawan.

Enough has been said and written about Pathaan – which combined with Jawan, gave SRK a hero's welcome and helped him reclaim his throne.