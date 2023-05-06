ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles III Coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson & Other Celebs Arrive

More than 2,000 people have been invited for the coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles III is all set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, during a spiritual service today (6 May). The coronation ceremony will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am British Standard Time (3:30 pm IST). Several Hollywood celebrities, including American singer Katy Perry and British actor Emma Thompson, among others, arrived for the king's coronation.

Take a look at some pictures here.

