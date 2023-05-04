King Charles III, Queen Camilla Choose Indian Designer's Outfits for Coronation

Mallick, who hails from West Bengal, received a letter from the British Royal Family, in which she was praised by the Queen of Consort, for designing her dress.

As per reports, Mallick has designed the outfits with local input and stylists from London. The British monarch is expected to flaunt a broach, while the Queen will reportedly wear a red dress.

"I would like to thank you, on behalf of The Queen Consort, for so kindly sending your lovely dress design. Her Majesty was touched that you would think of her in this way and would have me thank you for taking the time to send us your sketches. You are a very talented artist. This comes with the Queen Consort's warmest thanks," the letter said, according to a Times Now report.