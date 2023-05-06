King Charles III Coronation LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak Delivers Prayer Address

King Charles III's Coronation LIVE Updates: King Charles III entered Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation ceremony on Saturday, 6 May, close to 70 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The doors were opened for guests for the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III. So far, several dignitaries, celebrities and other attendees were already spotted arriving for the royal event.
The main ceremony itself will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am British Standard Time (3:30 pm IST).
According to reports, lavish displays of royal pageantry are expected to be seen. Along with this, processions have been planned to take place on either side of the service.
With Britain making last-minute arrangements for the upcoming ceremony, the global spotlight has shifted towards the royal family that has witnessed numerous transformations lately, including the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to relinquish their senior royal roles, and the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who held the throne for the longest duration in the country's history.
You can watch the live-stream of King Charles' III Coronation here:
In a procession, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived from Buckingham Palace for their Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Abbey is filled with politicians, celebrities, faith leaders, and Commonwealth leaders before the event, scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST.
Despite the rainy weather, people waiting on The Mall to witness the spectacle are enjoying a festive atmosphere under their umbrellas.
On the other hand, some leading members of Republic, an anti-monarchy group, were among the six individuals arrested near Trafalgar Square.
Following the ceremony, there will be another larger procession, and the royal couple will appear on the Palace balcony.
Rishi Sunak Reads Prayer From Bible
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak made a bible reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, in a series of prayers as part of the coronation.
Charles Takes Coronation Oath
During the Coronation ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the diverse faiths observed in the United Kingdom by affirming that the Church of England will endeavor to create an atmosphere where individuals of all faiths can live freely.
Next, Archbishop Welby performs the Coronation Oath - a mandatory legal requirement. He asks King Charles to confirm his commitment to upholding the law and the Church of England throughout his reign.
The King places his hand on the Holy Gospel, vowing to "perform and keep" those promises.
Additionally, Charles III takes the Accession Declaration Oath, confirming his status as a "faithful Protestant".
'God Save King Charles'
During this part of the ceremony, which is known as the recognition, Charles faces all four points of the compass and be presented with the words “I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King," as they said, "God Save King Charles."
‘I Come Not To Be Served but To Serve,’ Says King Charles
At the beginning of the service, a child has approached Charles III and said “Your Majesty, as children of the kingdom of God we welcome you in the name of the King of kings.”
Charles replied:
"In his name and after his example I come not to be served but to serve.”
The archbishop of Canterbury has then given a welcome and will now give an address.