Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Family Photos From Her Diwali Celebration
Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festive evening with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.
Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with family on Monday, 24 October. The actor posted some adorable family photos with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Tamiur and Jehangir from the festive evening. She captioned the post, "This is Us (heart emoji) From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."
Kareena looked stunning in her red traditional attire while, Saif, Taimur and Jeh twinned in their black Kurtas for the evening. In the first two pictures, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing beside a Rangoli in their house, followed by a picture of Taimur and Jeh looking outside the decorative window. The fourth picture caught everyone's attention as Jeh can be seen adorably lying on the floor and crying, while the others pose for the camera.
Take a look at the pictures here.
