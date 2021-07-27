Saif Ali Khan Reacts to Fan's Suggestion to Remake Baby’s Day Out With Taimur
Saif Ali Khan said that working with Taimur might be a task.
Actor Saif Ali Khan addressed a fan’s comment suggesting that he remake Baby's Day Out with son Taimur Ali Khan. During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, he read the fan’s suggestion, “Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in a Baby’s Day Out remake.” Saif responded that it ‘would be a task’.
Baby's Day Out is an American adventure comedy which released in 1994. The film revolves around the abduction of a baby from a wealthy family by three criminals, and his adventure around Chicago.
“It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together,” he responded.
Both Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are wildly popular actors in Bollywood. His daughter Sara Ali Khan is already an actor and even son Ibrahim plans to enter the acting world.
Saif had opened up about his family’s contribution to Bollywood during Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast.
“My mother’s (Sharmila Tagore) been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art,” he said.
“My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well...So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”Saif Ali Khan, Actor
For years, paparazzi have photographed Taimur and the four-year-old has multiple fan accounts dedicated to him on social media.
