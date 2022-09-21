ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Most Candid and Unfiltered Moments Through the Years

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 42 today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the industry for decades now. From being a bright, young actor to one that was married and managing family life with a robust acting career, she has done it all. She might have seen several phases of her life while being in the limelight constantly, but she has never lost her original essence: of being completely herself; unfiltered and candid no matter what!

Watch the video for more.

