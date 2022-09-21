ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Most Candid and Unfiltered Moments Through the Years
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 42 today.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the industry for decades now. From being a bright, young actor to one that was married and managing family life with a robust acting career, she has done it all. She might have seen several phases of her life while being in the limelight constantly, but she has never lost her original essence: of being completely herself; unfiltered and candid no matter what!
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×