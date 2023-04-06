ADVERTISEMENT

'A Day of Celebrations': Raveena Tandon Shares Pics After Receiving Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Draupadi Murmu on 5 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Raveena Tandon received the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, from President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 5 April, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Taking to social media, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the event. She captioned her Instagram post, "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."

Raveena also posted a video of herself receiving the award from President Murmu and wrote, "Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami and mom #padmashri."

Here, take a look:

Also Read

'Naatu Naatu' Composer MM Keeravani Receives Padma Shri

'Naatu Naatu' Composer MM Keeravani Receives Padma Shri

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Raveena Tandon 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×