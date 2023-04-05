ADVERTISEMENT
MM Keeravani, Sudha Murthy, and Others Receive Padma Awards From President Murmu
The ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 5 April.
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma awards on several notable individuals in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 5 April.
Veteran politician and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, physicist Deepak Dhar, novelist S L Bhyrappa, and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji were honoured with Padma Bhushan awards.
