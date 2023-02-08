'Gossip Magazines in the '90s Would Body Shame Women': Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2.
Actor Raveena Tandon, in a recent interview, opened up about being a female actor in the ‘90s. She spoke about how female actors were body shamed during that time. During her conversation with Smita Prakash, she spoke about what gossip magazines wrote about female actors and how it was influenced by what the male actors said.
Raveena spoke to ANI and said: "I was plump actually. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat yaar... which still hasn't gone. Though I don't care now, I am being like that, I am like that, too bad!”
In continuation of the interview she also stated:"I remember some of these titles. And not only me, but some other heroines are also called that. Besides that, instead of supporting women, what they did was...firstly all these women editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said were the last words. If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her. There were so many untrue articles put out because some hero went and said, "Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do..." and it would be the last word. "
Adding, "And if there would be an apology, that would be on the last line of some other issues of the magazine, it would be written 'the story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true'. And who will read that then? At that time the screaming headlines already made the news, right?"
She also went on to say that the 90s gossip magazines were the "worst." Stating further that they would do anything possible to bring another woman down.
On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the mega-blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 and will next be seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She will also star in the upcoming season of the Netflix web series Aranyak.
Topics: Raveena Tandon
