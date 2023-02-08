'Gossip Magazines in the '90s Would Body Shame Women': Raveena Tandon

Raveena spoke to ANI and said: "I was plump actually. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat yaar... which still hasn't gone. Though I don't care now, I am being like that, I am like that, too bad!”

In continuation of the interview she also stated:"I remember some of these titles. And not only me, but some other heroines are also called that. Besides that, instead of supporting women, what they did was...firstly all these women editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said were the last words. If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her. There were so many untrue articles put out because some hero went and said, "Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do..." and it would be the last word. "

Adding, "And if there would be an apology, that would be on the last line of some other issues of the magazine, it would be written 'the story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true'. And who will read that then? At that time the screaming headlines already made the news, right?"