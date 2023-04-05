'Naatu Naatu' Composer MM Keeravani Receives Padma Shri
MM Keeravani also won the Oscar for his song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 95th Academy Awards.
Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. The President is presenting the Padma Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Keeravani recently won an Oscar as well for his song 'Naatu Naatu' which featured in the film RRR at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscar was for Best Original Song category. The song was also performed at the ceremony and received a standing ovation.
Earlier when he had received the news that we would be honoured with the Padma Shri, he tweeted: “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”
He is known for composing songs in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Some of his hit Hindi songs include Tu Mile Dil Khile, Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla, and O Saathiya.
