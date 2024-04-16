Days After Iran’s Attack, It’s Clear Israel Won’t Go Gentle Into that Good Night

Limited assault, reluctant strike, or tactical failure – no matter how one describes Iran's surprising drone and missiles assault on Israel in the late hours of 13 April to early hours of 14 April, the attacks have crossed a carefully maintained threshold in the Middle East by its key players.

The assault was a retaliation for an Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus on 1 April. Iran said that seven officers of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military force had been killed in the attacks.

In other words, the main regional players and the rivalries plaguing the region have till now been careful to refrain from attacking each other directly. Instead, each has used its proxies to inflict a cost or exact revenge.