Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel are Aimed at Restoring Deterrence

Iran has hit Israeli military bases in retaliatory strikes this morning with a barrage of suicide drones and a cocktail of various missiles. This is the first time a foreign power has struck the Israeli mainland since Saddam Hussein struck it with his Scuds. However, it was a long time coming.

Earlier this month, Israeli F-35 Jets hit the Iranian Embassy complex in Damascus killing the top Iranian Military Advisor in Syria Brigadier Reza Zahedi in a move that was a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention of which both Israel and Iran are signatories. By all accounts, the US was informed just minutes before the strike. The US, through its back channel communicators, informed Iran that it had nothing to do with this reckless move.

However, very soon, the US changed track. Iranians demanded a full-fledged UNSC condemnation but it was scuttled by the US, the UK and France; Israel’s iron-clad allies. The US through its media outlets also tried to create an impression that it was not a diplomatic building and that Israel might not be in violation. This has no legal validity in International Law. Only Iran and Syria can decide which buildings in Damascus are diplomatic property. The third party has no locus standi on this. This sleight-of-hand tactic by the US left Iran with no option but to strike Israel and restore deterrence.