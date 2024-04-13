Israel’s AI Program Hunting 'Wanted' People in Gaza Has Indian Govt Connections

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) company which identifies “wanted” people for the Israeli military in the ongoing war with Hamas has Indian government connections.

Recently, The New York Times reported that the Israeli intelligence unit has deployed an expansive facial recognition program in Gaza to arrest and interrogate “wanted” people.

According to the news report, the facial recognition program was deployed after Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023. Following the attack, Israel is fighting Hamas, which has claimed over 33,000 Palestinian lives in six months.