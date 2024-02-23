Congress Bank Accounts 'Frozen': On Financial Coercion as a Political Tool

My friends from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were elated when the government froze the bank accounts of the Indian National Congress – and later withdrew Rs 66 crore (US$ 8 million) to adjust against a past tax demand. They joyously complimented the incumbent government on its cleverness in depriving an opposition party of campaign funds ahead of the parliamentary election. Their delight over this “novel and innovative” idea is misplaced. Both authoritarian and liberal regimes across the world have been freezing the bank accounts of their political opponents as part of their strategy to suppress dissent and consolidate power.

After Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany in January 1933, the Nazi regime swiftly moved to silence and marginalise political opponents, particularly members of left-wing parties such as the Social Democrats and the Communists. One of the tactics employed by the Nazis was to freeze the bank accounts belonging to individuals and organisations deemed hostile to the regime. This action was often carried out under the pretext of combating "subversive activities" or "treasonous behaviour."