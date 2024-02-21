Interview | 'Didn't Get Due Credit': Congress Petitioner Against Electoral Bonds

"It's not about credit. Whether people understand or not, I did what I had to do. I felt that the corruption across the country needed to be stopped and electoral bonds were furthering it. Money laundering, black money, everything was involved in it. So much funding was happening via shell companies. It was a big issue," said Dr Jaya Thakur, the sole leader from the Congress who was one of the co-petitioners in the electoral bonds case.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on 15 February struck down the electoral bonds scheme and ordered that donations received to every party since it was launched be made public by 13 March.

Along with NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Common Cause, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Thakur had moved court saying that the scheme is "inconsistent with free and fair elections."