'Can't Give Up': Philippines' Primary Fact-Checker on 'Bongbong' Marcos' Victory

"He has the mandate! And that really hurts us fact-checkers. I find it humbling, that the people listen to the lies of Marcos than to us," investigative journalist Ellen Tordesillas said with a sad smile while explaining to The Quint the epidemic of disinformation in the Philippines and how it influenced the 2022 presidential election.

Tordesillas co-founded and is now presiding over a nonprofit organisation called Vera Files in 2008, with the primary purpose of fact-checking and analysing political issues in The Philippines under former President Rodrigo Duterte.