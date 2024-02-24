Two Years Since Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: On ICJ's Disconcerting Decisions

Time and tide have marched on to complete two years since the Russian onslaught of Ukraine that has caused 10,000 civilian casualties including 560 children and left at least 18,500 civilians injured. The world witnessed the brutal pummeling of missiles that prompted 4 million people to flee Ukraine, leaving an additional 6.5 million internally displaced.

On the canvas of international politics, Russia’s actions have been censured in multiple forms by the international community, be it its ousting from the Human Rights Council or the immediate ceasefire order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) back in March 2022. The scale of hostilities since February 2022 may have ebbed but both nations continue to wage war on different frontiers, both on the ground as well as within the international legal system, the most significant being the ICJ (International Court of Justice).