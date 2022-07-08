Theranos Ex-President Sunny Balwani Convicted on 12 Counts of Fraud

Like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, Balwani was charged with engaging "in a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors" with the objective of promoting Theranos, according to the US Department of Justice.

Contrastingly, Holmes was convicted of only four of 11 of the same charges in January.

Balwani has been accused by Holmes of sexual harassment to the extent that he influenced her ability to make decisions for the company, according to the BBC.

Balwani was born on 13 June 1965 in Pakistan to a Sindhi Hindu family. He relocated to India for a while before eventually immigrating to the US where he did his undergraduate degree in information systems at the University of Texas (Austin).

