Who is Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani – Co-accused in Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos Case?

The first thing that Balwani did before formally taking charge of the company along with Holmes was invest, interest-free, $13 million of his own money, which he called a "good-faith loan", Esquire reported.

Then, as President and COO of Theranos, Balwani ran its day-to-day operations. He had no training or background knowledge in biological science, according to a CBS report.

A former employee named Doug Matje said that Balwani would yell at scientists for not getting the desired results and would fire employees who had started asking questions about the inaccurate test results, the report added.

John Carreyrou, The Wall Street Journal journalist who had exposed Theranos' scam, was reportedly told by an insider that Balwani was 'terrorising' employees and used to constantly surveil them through security cameras, according to a different Yahoo report.

The HBO documentary on Theranos titled The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley showed him leading a chant of curses against Theranos' competitors and rivals.

Former employees also alleged Balwani was clueless about the details of the health technology that Theranos was selling to the public.

Talking to CBS, some of them recollected how he mispronounced technical terms related to the technology, and also made strange statements about what Theranos would achieve in the future, once claiming that the "invention is going to be way up there, um, with--with the discovery of antibiotics."

Nevertheless, he provided indispensable support to Holmes in spreading lies about the technology that falsely claimed to conduct blood tests with only a few drops of blood, or how it could detect high cholesterol and cancer.