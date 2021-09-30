The Theranos & Elizabeth Holmes Saga: Where Has the Fraud Trial Reached Now?

Fingersticks are devices that are used for pricking the patient's skin, usually on a finger, to obtain blood drops for testing.

Nevertheless, these claims were proven to be completely false and on 15 June 2018, after an investigation by the US Attorney for the Northern District of California, Holmes was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the official website of the US Department of Justice.

If Holmes does end up being convicted by a jury, then she could be facing up to 20 years of jail time along with fines and restitution to victims that could amount to millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported. Her company was valued at $9 billion, and her personal net worth at $4.5 billion.

So, what is the case all about, how did the truth come out, and where is the ongoing trial headed? We break it down for you.