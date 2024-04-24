Maldives Election: Muizzu's Win, 'India Out' & What it Means for Bilateral Ties

"Muizzu received a mandate to keep doing what he’s been doing. I don’t see it as pro-China or anti-India – it's more an effort to bring more balance to the two relationships," Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington DC, told The Quint.

Further, the PNC's win is as much a public endorsement of Muizzu's 'India Out' policies as it is a condemnation of the MDP's 'India First' policies.

"It's a big win for Muizzu given that his political opponents had been pillorying him for the very position of 'India Out'. Clearly the opposition view failed to gain traction with the public," Kugelman added.

In terms of the geopolitics in South Asia, the election result is a major diplomatic victory for China as well.

Muizzu in January this year had awarded several contracts to China in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture and had signed as many as 20 agreements – including one on solidifying greater cooperation regarding Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.