'Forget Others, How Do We Reach Mainland?' Lakshadweep Locals Wary of Tourism

"If today you wish to travel from Agatti Island to Kochi anytime post noon, there are no options available. The only flight from the island has already left the airport at 10:54 am, and there are no ships scheduled for the day either," said Ameen Bin Mohammad, a resident of Agatti Island who owns a travel agency.

The 7.6 km-long island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is roughly located 459 km west of Kerala's Kochi, its only gateway to mainland. Agatti also has Lakshadweep’s only airstrip.