Understanding Muizzu’s Anti-India Posturing

The year 2024 has kicked off with the India-Maldives relationship witnessing an unusual strain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep in early January triggered a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, with three deputy ministers of the latter making racist remarks against PM Modi.

While the government suspended the three ministers and distanced themselves from the comments, President Mohamed Muizzu returning from his China visit, called India a 'bully' and assured to reduce over-reliance on India. He also gave a deadline for India to withdraw all its troops from the Maldives by March.

Muizzu's overt anti-India posturing is not a product of geopolitics or domestic politics alone. A successful 'India Out' campaign and its potential political benefits, and the use of Islam as a tool to appease Islamists and voters, Muizzu's pre-occupation with securing his tenure, his preference to work with China, along with Beijing’s assurances and guarantees, are contributing to this posturing.