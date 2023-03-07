Iran Schoolgirls Poisoning: Govt Makes First Arrests, Assures Thorough Probe

Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Seyed Majid Mirahmadi said on Tuesday, 7 March that the country's security agents have detained several individuals in connection with the mysterious poisoning of female students.

"Based on the intelligence inputs, a number of people have been detained in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation," Mirahmadi stated.

"As soon as clear results are obtained, the public will be notified," he added.

These are the first arrests announced by Tehran over the schoolgirls poisonings case.