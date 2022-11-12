False Confession, Arrests: As Iran Protests Rage on, Teachers Gripped By Fear

He adds, however, that if all the teachers joined the protests, the regime would definitely suffer. "Unfortunately, the chances of that happening are not as high as I hoped. The teachers are also afraid of losing their jobs. They barely earn minimum wage to eat, not to die. They are more reserved about protesting publicly."

"Another fact that must be taken into account is that the Ministry of Education strongly monitors the teachers. And ever since the new administration rose to power, they have created a very suffocating atmosphere for teachers."

Speaking about Maleki’s alleged arrest, Rasool says, "We don’t even know what the charges against her are. What has she done? This is how the regime suppresses free voices. Teachers, as the tutors of minds in Iran, play a major role in enlightening the students about the history of their great country."