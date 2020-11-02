COVID-19, Unemployment: Factors Riding Against Trump’s Re-Election

Trump, who recently contracted and then recovered from COVID himself, has been roundly criticised for his handling of the pandemic, not just by his opponents but also voters, a majority of whom say that he handled the crisis poorly, according to AFP.

More than 2,22,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US, higher than any other country, and more than 8.4 million have been infected since the pandemic began, reported CNN.

Biden has cited Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus as the primary reason for him not being worthy of being elected for a second term.

“You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, in fact… saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” Biden said in the last presidential debate.

American journalist Bob Woodward in his book titled Rage writes that Trump allegedly played down the severity of COVID-19 all through January and February by telling his people that the virus is "going to disappear", despite being fully aware and that it was "more deadly than even your strenuous flus”.

There are even several instances to show that instead of taking the pandemic seriously, Trump has downplayed the virus, insisted that it will go away on its own, and mocked those attempting to shield themselves from it, while dismissing a need to wear masks.