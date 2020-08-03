The Indian-American Voter – A Linchpin in The 2020 US Election?

US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden are both wooing a 1.3 million strong Indian-American electorate in the run-up to the US presidential election on 3 November.

Although only about 2 percent of the entire population of the United States, the Indian-American voter base is an electorate coming of age in American politics.

In the past, Indian-American voters have supported the Democratic party, but it has been reported that this trend may be evolving with more and more Indians making a Republican pivot.

With a little over a 100 days left before the US Presidential elections 2020, both leaders are trying to reach out to and tap the power of the small but influential community in the key states. Here’s a look at the electorate’s significance and how the two leaders are trying to win them over.